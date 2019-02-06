Raleigh County citizens to vote Saturday on $21 million excess school levy

RALEIGH COUNTY (WOAY)- You have a chance to vote if you live in Raleigh County.

You may have even voted in the past on an excess school levy, projected to use $21 million towards helping schools.

“We are a leader in the state of West Virginia as far as our programs,” Raleigh County Superintendent David Price said.

The levy has been approved every five years since 1941. That’s 18 straight times, the longest running excess school levy in the state. Plus, it won’t raise taxes.

“It’s not going to raise your taxes and it has nothing to do with what’s going on in Charleston,” Price said.

The money is being spread out in a lot of areas. $2 million is for substitute teaching support, $800,000 for free textbooks and over $200,000 towards student activities.

“We’re very proud of it and it says a lot about the citizens of Raleigh County,” Price said.

Watch Dylan Fearon’s full report on the levy.