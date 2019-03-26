Raleigh County Church Selling T-Shirts To Raise Money On Rebuilding

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – A church that was destroyed by a fire in Raleigh County is now raising money to build another church.

Freedom Ministries is selling t-shirts in order to raise money for a new church. If you would like a shirt you can contact the church through their Facebook Page at Freedom Ministries (Daniels, WV)

All orders & money need to be turned in by April 21st.

All shirts will be black and say “Beauty Will Rise From The Ashes”

Short sleeve $15

Long sleeve $20

* add $2 for 2x and up *



You can pay by

PayPal freedomministries0204@yahoo.com , cash or check.

If paying with PayPal in the notes put shirt fundraiser and who you placed your order with.

#FreedomStrong