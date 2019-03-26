Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Raleigh County Church Selling T-Shirts To Raise Money On Rebuilding

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 26, 2019, 11:51 am

39
0

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – A church that was destroyed by a fire in Raleigh County is now raising money to build another church.

Freedom Ministries is selling t-shirts in order to raise money for a new church.   If you would like a shirt you can contact the church through their Facebook Page at Freedom Ministries (Daniels, WV)

All orders & money need to be turned in by April 21st.
All shirts will be black and say “Beauty Will Rise From The Ashes”

Short sleeve $15
Long sleeve $20
* add $2 for 2x and up *

You can pay by
PayPal freedomministries0204@yahoo.com , cash or check.

If paying with PayPal in the notes put shirt fundraiser and who you placed your order with.
#FreedomStrong

Tyler Barker

