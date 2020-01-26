Raleigh County Attorney Bill Wooton to run for Supreme Court

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – William R. “Bill” Wooton, a Raleigh County attorney and highly respected former state legislator, today announced his candidacy for Justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

Wooton’s extensive service in the West Virginia Legislature includes 10 years as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Wooton also served as the House of Delegates Majority Leader.

“It is with humility that I offer myself as a candidate for justice of the state Supreme Court. I have extraordinary respect for this body and the work that the justices do for West Virginians,” Wooton said.

“I have a deeply held belief that our Supreme Court should always protect the honor of both the United States and West Virginia constitutions,” Wooton said. “I also believe the court should ensure that the legislative intent of our state laws is honored by the courts. I believe that my service in both the Senate and House of Delegates would be a tremendous asset to the high court.”

Wooton is a Baptist and a retired Colonel of the West Virginia Army National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve. His professional experience includes serving as law clerk to the Honorable John A. Field, Jr., Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. He has also served as Assistant Attorney General and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney of Raleigh County. He now manages a private law practice in Beckley.

Wooton is a graduate of Marshall University and the West Virginia University College of Law. He is married to Shir (a West Virginia artist), is the father of three sons and grandfather to five grandchildren.