MACARTHUR,WV (WOAY) – One person has been sent to the hospital after a motor vehicle accident in MacArthur.

Dispatchers, say the call came in just before 1:00 p.m. after two cars collided. The accident happened along Robert C Byrd Dr., in front of the MacArthur Walmart.

One person was transported to the hospital but their injuries are unknown.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept., Jan Care ambulance and Mabscott fire all responded to the scene.