Raleigh County Accident Results in Road Closure

Terell BaileyBy May 06, 2019, 21:49 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- A motor-vehicle accident, leaves one Raleigh County roadway closed until further notice.

Dispatchers in Raleigh County tell Newswatch, the incident happened at 9:17 P.M., after a car ran into a power pole. As a result, N Kanawha St. in Beckley in the 600 block is closed until AEP crews can begin working on the power pole.

Beckley Police and Fire Departments are on scene investigating the cause of the accident. No injuries have been reported.

As of 9:48 P.M. AEP is reporting fewer than five power outages, it’s unclear if these are a result of the accident.

Once the roadway is reopened, we’ll be sure to update you on-air and online. 

