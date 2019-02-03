Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Raleigh County 911 Deputy Director Placed On Leave After Racial Post

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 03, 2019, 11:05 am

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A 911 director who posted racial post of mounted heads, has been placed on leave.

A release was sent out by 911 Director John Zilinski, after Deputy Director, Mark Wilson, made a racial post.

The statement reads as follows:   “Any posts made to any form of Social Media by any employee, relative of an employee, or friend of an employee that works at Raleigh County Emergency Services are not in any way or means the views of the agency.

Raleigh County Emergency Services Authority has a mission to protect the life and property of the residents of our county and its visitors.  We are an agency to promote peace and well-being for all people regardless of Race, Religion, Sex, Age, Handicap, Political or Religious beliefs or National Origin.”

Stay with WOAY for further updates on this developing story.

