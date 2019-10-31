Raleigh Co. woman arrested for arson

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A woman is in jail after a fight with her family ended with her threatening to kill them in their sleep and setting a fire in her room.
Jessica Fry, 20, was in a verbal argument with her parents and brother on October 30. Her family claims she then went into her room and then left the home completely shortly after. Fry’s father says the room was filled with smoke when she left.
Authorities say they found her walking along Stonewall Road. She allegedly admitted to threatening to kill them, but claimed to not mean it. Authorities say Fry considered burning the house down, but decided it wouldn’t be worth going to jail. Instead, she used a lighter to set the expanding foam around her window seal on fire.
Fry is at Southern Regional Jail. Bond has not been set.
