Raleigh Co. Prosecutor says her experience will set her apart as she faces her first election challenger

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Current Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller has filed to run again.

Keller began working in the prosecuting attorney’s office in 1983 as an assistant and moved up to chief deputy shortly after.

She has been in her current role since 2008 and says her experience in trial, in appellate court and taking those midnight phone calls is what will set her apart in this campaign.

“Any lawyer, who is telling the truth, will tell you, you don’t not learn how to be a litigator, a trial attorney or appellate attorney in law school. You learn it from years of experience,” Keller said. “As a prosecuting attorney, I am the mentor for the younger attorneys. You can’t have as a mentor someone who has less experience than the assistants theoretically.”

When it comes to what she would like to see change about the justice system. she says it is the way appeals work.

Because those who have been convicted have the right to endlessly appeal, Keller says that takes her away from the current cases she is managing and slows down the process.

Keller is running as a Democrat against Republican Benjamin Hatfield.