Raleigh Co. man sues International Coal Group for wrongful termination

Scott PickeyBy Jun 05, 2017, 10:50 am

BECKLEY, WV (WEST VIRGINIA RECORD) – A man is suing International Coal Group after he claims his employment was wrongfully terminated.

Donnie Crum was hired by the defendant in July 2012 as a general mine foreman and was employed there until his termination on Dec. 6, according to a complaint filed April 18 in Raleigh Circuit Court and removed to federal court on May 19.

Crum claims at the time of his termination, he had been demoted to the evening shift foreman and since his termination, he has been unemployed.
Crum also claims during his employment, he would report accidents to the defendant and the defendant would not follow proper procedures in an effort to minimize the number of reported accidents.
Scott Pickey

