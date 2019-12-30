Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Raleigh Co. man arrested for child neglect, strangulation

Kassie SimmonsBy Dec 30, 2019, 10:41 am

ARTIE, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man was arrested Dec. 26 after his wife told troopers he choked her and prevented her from leaving or calling 911.

Just before 11:00 p.m., the woman told officers that Ross Williams, 39, started throwing items around the house in a fit of rage. He then allegedly choked the woman until she lost consciousness and disconnected the internet service needed to call 911 as she blacked out.

After waking up, the woman told officers she attempted to leave with her one-year-old son, but found that Williams had taken her keys to prevent her from leaving. The woman says that while she was in the car, Williams allegedly punched her in the leg multiple times while the child was attempting to crawl into her lap, causing the woman to fear he would strike the child.

The woman eventually fled to a family member’s house. She told Williams she was calling the police. In response, the woman says he charged at her and said he would kill her.

The responding officer says the woman was having trouble walking and showed red marks on her neck and bruising on her thigh. The downstairs of the home was in disarray, matching the victim’s story.

Williams was arrested on multiple charges, including child neglect creating risk of serious injury or death, domestic assault and domestic battery. He is at Southern Regional Jail under a $50,000 bond.

