Raleigh Co. Little General on fire

UPDATE (12/4/2019 11:45 A.M.) – Officials say all employees and customers made it out of the building safe.

Crews are still on scene working on hot spots. They say there is significant smoke and water damage from the flames.

———————-

UPDATE (12/4/2019 11:05 A.M.) – Dispatchers say multiple agencies are on scene after the initial call came in around 10:20 a.m.

Trap Hill, Lester, Coal City, Coal River, Mabscott and Beaver fire departments are on scene.

———————-

GLEN DANIEL, W.V. (WOAY) – A Little General store in Raleigh County is on fire.

Details are limited, but dispatchers confirmed that crews are on their way to the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.