Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Raleigh Co. Humane Society Preparing for 8th Annual Howl-O-Ween
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Raleigh Co. Humane Society Preparing for 8th Annual Howl-O-Ween

Anna SaundersBy Oct 11, 2019, 08:42 am

31
0

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) –  On Saturday, the Raleigh County Humane Society will be having its annual Howl-O-Ween celebration.

Starting at noon, there will be a pet costume contest with different categories. There will also be food, games and opportunities to meet some of the shelter animals. Throughout the event, pumpkins will be for sale for $5. According to Jessica Stegmeir, who works at the front desk, all proceeds go toward the Raleigh County Humane Society. 

“We need help from our community and we have to have events like Howl-o-Ween to raise money so that animals like Cheddar here have a safe place to go, and so they can get vaccines and see the vet if they get sick,” Stegmeir said. 

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Raleigh County Humane Society. If there is inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Beckley Plaza Mall. 

Previous PostW Virginia school suspends sorority over drug, hazing claims
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X