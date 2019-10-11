Raleigh Co. Humane Society Preparing for 8th Annual Howl-O-Ween

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – On Saturday, the Raleigh County Humane Society will be having its annual Howl-O-Ween celebration.

Starting at noon, there will be a pet costume contest with different categories. There will also be food, games and opportunities to meet some of the shelter animals. Throughout the event, pumpkins will be for sale for $5. According to Jessica Stegmeir, who works at the front desk, all proceeds go toward the Raleigh County Humane Society.

“We need help from our community and we have to have events like Howl-o-Ween to raise money so that animals like Cheddar here have a safe place to go, and so they can get vaccines and see the vet if they get sick,” Stegmeir said.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Raleigh County Humane Society. If there is inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Beckley Plaza Mall.