Raleigh Co. authorities execute multiple search warrants

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the RCSO Special Response Team has executed four search warrants so far this week.

Two search warrants were served on Hargrove Street in Beckley, one on 5th Street in Beaver and one on Blue Jay Six Road in Cool Ridge.

The warrants let to authorities finding $4,000 from drug sales, five firearms, crack cocaine and meth. Two arrests were made and three others are facing federal indictment.