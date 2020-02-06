Raleigh Center entrance closed

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – The entrance road to the Raleigh Center nursing home in Daniels is temporarily closed, following a partial cave-in Thursday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the Raleigh Center said in a statement, “Within an hour, installation of a new driveway began. We expect the new driveway to be installed by this evening. We would like to thank the local police, the fire department and WVDOH for their immediate assistance.”

This is the only entrance road that connects the center to US Route 19.