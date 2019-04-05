Raising The Donate Life Flag In Honor Of Donate Life Month

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – April is National Donate Life Month and local hospitals in Southern West Virginia are drawing awareness to Donate Life Month and the importance of it.

The Donate Life Flag was raised at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital to recognize this month and how important organ donation is. We Were told there is a critical need in West Virginia as there are more than one hundred thousand people that are currently on the waiting list.

However less than one percent of those people will die in such a way that a donation will be possible. Members for the Center For Organ Recovery and Education, better known as CORE say by donating an organ not only are you saving somebody’s life but, your loved one still lives on.

“The number one priority for us for National Donate Life Month is to get the word out there that being an organ donor is an amazing gift of grace that you can give at the end of life, your loved ones can give someone a second chance at life.” Said Sarah Clemente, CORE Representative

The mother of an organ donor recipient shares how great it is to receive an organ donation.

“There was always the fear of would we receive that call in time and whenever receiving that call it was the greatest relief at that time that you could ever feel cause it meant that we had a future.” Said Kelly Tucker, Mother of Heart Transplant Recipient

If you would like to learn more about Organ Donation and Donate Life Month visit www.core.org