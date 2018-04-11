Rainelle’s Fruits of Labor, Inc. makes Top 20 list for 2018 “Sweetest Bakery in America”

RAINELLE, W.Va. – Fruits of Labor, Inc., has made the Top 20 list – number 18, to be exact – for the 2018 “Sweetest Bakery in America” national contest. More than 1,400 nominations were included in the 2017 contest sponsored by Dawn Foods.

“We were thrilled to be included in the contest this year and shocked to be the only bakery included from West Virginia,” said Tammy Jordan, President and Executive Pastry Chef, Fruits of Labor, Inc. “Winning this contest would be a great opportunity to showcase Rainelle and all we have accomplished together.”

In June 2016, Fruits of Labor, Inc., located in downtown Rainelle, W.Va., was nearly destroyed when a 1,000-year flood devastated Greenbrier County. During the past 20 months, countless volunteers and members of Rainelle’s business district have worked to rebuild, restore and recover in the aftermath of the natural disaster that took 29 lives county-wide.

“For us, this is more than a contest; it’s an opportunity for Fruits of Labor and for Rainelle to truly celebrate.” Jordan said. “Every time you come to Fruits of Labor, you’re not only supporting a local business — you are contributing to our nationally certified culinary and agricultural training program for at-risk youth as an addiction prevention program. These youth are aging out of the foster care system or in an at-risk situation, and sales at the bakery and café are used to help those youth move forward.”

In early March, Fruits of Labor, Inc. officially announced it was included in the 2018 national competition for the “Sweetest Bakery in America.” Voting will continue through July 31, 2018. Interested voters can vote online daily at https://sweetestbakeryinamerica.com/ or by stopping by Fruit of Labor, Inc. and voting in person.

“This is a really special opportunity for Rainelle and we are glad we can help lead that support,” Jordan said. “We love this town and the opportunities we have here.”

About Fruits of Labor, Inc.

Fruits of Labor, Inc. is a nationally certified culinary arts and agricultural educational training center for youth and adults. At-risk youth/young adult students participate in our nationally certified American Culinary Federation quality training program and farm-to-table café and bakery as an addiction prevention program. In addition, we work with adults in recovery from addiction. Each purchase made at Fruits of Labor allows this training and certification to be provided free of charge.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

