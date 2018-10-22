Search
UPDATE: Wanted Rainelle Man Has Been Found

Oct 22, 2018

UPDATE: RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – A wanted man from Rainelle has been located.

Rainelle Police say, Matthew Thorton, was found in Fairmont and is in custody.

——————————-

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – Rainelle Police need your help finding a wanted man.

Matthew Thorton is wanted for domestic battery, burglary, and unlawful restraint.  The incident happened on August 14, 2018, when he beat a female that left fractures to her face.  Thorton has been arrested before for domestic battery before and violated a protective order against the woman.

If you know of Thortons whereabout you are asked to call the Rainelle Police Department at 304-673-4586.

