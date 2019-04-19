CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch
Rainelle Police Need Your Help Identifying Three People Wanted For Questioning
By Tyler BarkerApr 19, 2019, 16:45 pm
RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) -The Rainelle Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three individuals.
All three are wanted for questioning in regards to an active investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ptlm. S. Morris with the Rainelle Police Department at (304) 647-7911.
