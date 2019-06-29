CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Rainelle Police Need Your Help Identifying A Woman
By Tyler BarkerJun 29, 2019, 13:37 pm
112
RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – The Rainelle Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female in regards to an investigation.
If anyone has information about her identity please contact Ptlm. S. Morris of the Rainelle Police Department at (304) 647-7911.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com