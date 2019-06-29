Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Rainelle Police Need Your Help Identifying A Woman

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 29, 2019, 13:37 pm

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – The Rainelle Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female in regards to an investigation.

If anyone has information about her identity please contact Ptlm. S. Morris of the Rainelle Police Department at (304) 647-7911.

