Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Rainelle Police Chief Fired
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Rainelle Police Chief Fired

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 08, 2019, 11:28 am

98
0

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – The Town of Rainelle has decided to let their police chief go.

J.P. Stevens tells WOAY that he is no longer employed as chief of police in Rainelle as of Sunday, July 7, 2019.  The new mayor and council sent him a letter notifying him of the change.  He tells WOAY that the new mayor has the right to make these decisions.

A new police chief has not been named.

Previous PostInvestigators recover helicopter that crashed in Bahamas
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X