Rainelle Police Chief Fired
By Tyler BarkerJul 08, 2019, 11:28 am
RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – The Town of Rainelle has decided to let their police chief go.
J.P. Stevens tells WOAY that he is no longer employed as chief of police in Rainelle as of Sunday, July 7, 2019. The new mayor and council sent him a letter notifying him of the change. He tells WOAY that the new mayor has the right to make these decisions.
A new police chief has not been named.
