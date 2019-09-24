Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Rainelle Needs $400,000 to Break Ground on New Community and Visitor's Center
Rainelle Needs $400,000 to Break Ground on New Community and Visitor's Center

Sep 24, 2019

RAINELLE, W.Va (WOAY) – So far, the Town of Rainelle has raised around $100,000  for the town’s new community and visitor’s center. 

The town needs $400,000 to break ground. The idea is that it will be a space for classes and gatherings as well as a place to share all that Rainelle has to offer like the golf course and the swimming pool. Former mayor and project chairman Andrea “Andy” Pendleton says she hopes the town will soon be able to add Meadow River Trail to that list.

She held a radiothon in August to raise money and hopes to continue having fundraising events. However, she urges the public to get involved asking them to donate whatever they can.

“Please help our town,” Pendleton said. “Help our town come alive after the flood. Help them to produce more development for our town and this might encourage it where we’ve got a better looking area up on this end. We hope for the start of a new one down this end.” 

If you want to donate to the center, you can bring the money to Rainelle’s town hall.

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

