Rainelle Medical Center To Receive Over 2 Million Dollars

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 02, 2019, 12:13 pm

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced Rainelle Medical Center will receive $2,092,044 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The center provides primary care services, preventative healthcare, including mammograms for uninsured women, and is the sole provider of treatment for Black Lung Disease in the region.

“I am thrilled Rainelle Medical Center will receive this funding so that they can better serve their community, through providing essential medical services to West Virginians and give rural West Virginians access to healthcare. In coal-mining states like ours, it’s important that we have medical centers like Rainelle to make sure our miners suffering from Black Lung and other health issues receive the care they have earned and deserve. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for funding for Rainelle Medical Center and health centers like it around the state,” said Senator Manchin.

“Our community health centers are an essential component of West Virginia’s health care system,” Senator Capito said. “By providing access to primary health services in rural areas, professionals like those at Rainelle Medical Center fill a critical role in ensuring West Virginians receive the quality health care they deserve. I am thrilled to see this funding come to our state, and I will continue to be a strong supporter of West Virginia’s community health centers.”

