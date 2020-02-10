Rainelle man charged with 3rd-degree sexual abuse

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after allegedly touching a 14-year-old inappropriately.

According to court documents, on December 29, 2019, Jonathan Collins allegedly touched a 14-year-old inappropriately. Collins told authorities that he only kissed the victim, and possibly touched her breasts, but did not remember. Collins said he did not force his hands upon her, or force her hands upon him, due to him knowing she was only 14-years-old.

A witness gave a statement and confirmed what the victim said happened. The victim also said they saw the defendant grab the victims’ breasts and put his hands down the victims’ pants.

Collins is charged with 3rd-degree sexual abuse and is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 7,500 dollar bond.