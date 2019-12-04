Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Rainelle man arrested in Fayette County after deputies find large sum or marijuana and cash
Tyler Barker Dec 04, 2019, 08:14 am

SMITHERS, WV (WOAY) – A Rainelle man is in jail on narcotics allegations in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Tuesday evening a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol on U.S. Route 60 in Smithers. The Deputy conducted a stop on a vehicle for a traffic offense. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a large sum of marijuana and cash.

The driver, Timothy Lee Brockman of Rainelle, was arrested and charged with the felony offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He was transported to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

