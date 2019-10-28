Rainelle Christmas Parade happening Nov. 16

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – It may still seem a little early to be thinking about Christmas but this year, the Town of Rainelle is having their Christmas parade in just a little over two weeks.

Meadow Garden Assisted Living is sponsoring for the second year, and they’re doing it before Thanksgiving so that more bands and others can participate. So far, the response has been better than last year as they’re already given out more spots.

“We’ve done 75 this year but we’re hoping that we might have to make a couple extra before the day of the parade,” Meadow Garden Administrator Stacy Cooper said. “We do have a Facebook page set up. It’s called Rainelle Christmas Parade 2019 and it tells you have to get in contact with Meadow Garden if you want to sign up to be in the parade. You can call us. You can email us or you can submit your information through the Facebook page.”

The parade will take place on November 16th at 3:30 p.m. At the end of the parade, there will be hot cocoa and cookies at Town Hall and Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos.