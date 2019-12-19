RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – Rainelle business owners make town commercial. Before the 2016 flood, Rainelle was considered a lively town.

“It’s difficult because its hurtful to know where we were then and where we are now,” said Town Recorder Bill Bell.

The historic flood destroyed many homes and promising businesses. Now a group of business owners decided to create a commercial to show the world what the city of Rainelle has to offer.

“The opportunity arose, it was about a dozen different businesses that stepped up to the plate and each one of us shot our own commercial letting folks that maybe not know who we are, that will come to our small community and see who we are. We have an appliance store, needless to say, two local hardware stores, a hair salon. I don’t want to leave anyone out and restaurants,” explained Bell.

Rainelle Appliance has been opened to 29 years and owner Bill Bell says it is not going anywhere.

“We just want everyone to know that Rainelle is still open for business. I know that we struggled due to the 2016 flood and we’re kind of off the beaten path just a little bit. We just really want to encourage people to come and see who we are,” said Bell.

Rainelle town commercial will air January 1 on Cozy TV.