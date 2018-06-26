Rainelle Business In Running To Become Sweetest Bakery in America

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY)- One local business needs the communities help so that they can win a national contest.

Fruits of Labor Bakery in Rainelle is vying to be the sweetest bakery in America.

Dawn Foods put the competition on each year. The company recently released a list of how well the bakery’s are performing.

Fruits of Labor is the only West Virginian bakery in the contest that includes well over 100 bakeries. Currently the bakery is at number 19!

The bakery is excited that they are able to represent their small town in such a national competition.

President Tammy L. Jordan and Executive Pastry Chef told Newswatch, she’s hopeful that their bakery can take home the win! The winner of the contest will receive a national celebration in their town.

The website to vote can be found here only one vote can be placed per day. The contest will conclude on July, 31st. The winner will be announced in August.