Rain Affects Thursday Baseball Games

WOAY – The weather has made its presence known in Southern West Virginia the last few days, affecting baseball games scheduled for Thursday in area counties.

The West Virginia Miners had a game start Wednesday with Chillicothe, but rain forced a suspension with the game being completed Thursday afternoon. The Miners would win 6-3, with Thursday’s regularly scheduled game reaching five innings before the weather again intervened. Chillicothe was given the 4-2 win, as the Miners head on the road this weekend to Champion City and Normal.

In the Appalachian League, Princeton jumped out to a big lead early, holding on to beat Danville 14-8 as the game was called after seven innings. Diego Infante hit two home runs for the Rays, with five total RBI, while Brett Wisely batted 3-5 with two RBI. Bluefield, meanwhile, saw an early lead slip away vs. Johnson City, with the Cardinals scoring 13 combined runs in the last three innings to win 14-3. Both these series continue Friday and Saturday in Mercer County.