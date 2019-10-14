BREAKING NEWS
Railroad crossing closures announced in Fayette County

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 14, 2019, 11:56 am

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – CSX Railroad has scheduled closings to the crossing listed below for repair. This will necessitate rerouting traffic. Signage will be in place marking detour routes.

All crossings are generally closed anywhere from 2-5 days. This can change, with or without notice, due to unforeseen circumstances.

Inclement weather could cause track maintenance delays or rescheduling.

Montgomery, WV Jackson St (btw 2nd and 3rd Ave) Closing on Oct 21st

Monroe St (btw 2nd and 3rd Ave) closing on Oct 21st

