Railroad Crossing Closure Announced In Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A railroad crossing in Raleigh County will be closing for repairs.

CSX Railroad has scheduled the attached crossing to be closed for repair. This will necessitate rerouting traffic. Signage will be in place marking detour routes. Please note the expected close dates. We will update you with changes in the schedule if they occur. Please note that any/all dates are subject to change due to weather and/or other unforeseeable circumstances.

The dates are for Coal City Road (Near Laurel Rd, Spring St, and Pemberton Rd) with closing on/around June 14th at 8:00 am and re-opening on/around June 15th at 12:00 pm