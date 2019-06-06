Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Railroad Crossing Closure Announced In Raleigh County
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Railroad Crossing Closure Announced In Raleigh County

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 06, 2019, 15:55 pm

65
0

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A railroad crossing in Raleigh County will be closing for repairs.

CSX Railroad has scheduled the attached crossing to be closed for repair. This will necessitate rerouting traffic. Signage will be in place marking detour routes. Please note the expected close dates. We will update you with changes in the schedule if they occur. Please note that any/all dates are subject to change due to weather and/or other unforeseeable circumstances.

The dates are for Coal City Road (Near Laurel Rd, Spring St, and Pemberton Rd) with closing on/around June 14th at 8:00 am and re-opening on/around June 15th at 12:00 pm

Previous PostPeople with Felony and Misdemeanor Convictions Newly Eligible for Expungement
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X