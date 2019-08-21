Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Railroad closures announced in Fayette County for repairs
Local News

Railroad closures announced in Fayette County for repairs

Tyler Barker Aug 21, 2019

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – CSX Railroad has scheduled closing the crossing for several areas in Fayette County.

CSX officials say this will necessitate rerouting traffic and signage will be in place marking detour routes.  All crossings are generally closed anywhere from 2-5 days.  CSX expresses that this can change, with or without notice, due to unforeseen circumstances.  Inclement weather could cause track maintenance delays or rescheduling.

Fayetteville, WV – Fayette Station Rd Closing on/around September 9

Mount Carbon, WV – Indian Village Rd (between Deepwater Mtn Rd and Adena Dr) Closing on/around September 3

Montgomery, WV – Monroe St (between Third Ave and Fayette Pike W) Closing on/around September 6

Jackson St (between Third Ave and Fayette Pike W) Closing on/around September 6

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

