Railroad closures announced in Fayette County for repairs

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – CSX Railroad has scheduled closing the crossing for several areas in Fayette County.

CSX officials say this will necessitate rerouting traffic and signage will be in place marking detour routes. All crossings are generally closed anywhere from 2-5 days. CSX expresses that this can change, with or without notice, due to unforeseen circumstances. Inclement weather could cause track maintenance delays or rescheduling.

Fayetteville, WV – Fayette Station Rd Closing on/around September 9

Mount Carbon, WV – Indian Village Rd (between Deepwater Mtn Rd and Adena Dr) Closing on/around September 3

Montgomery, WV – Monroe St (between Third Ave and Fayette Pike W) Closing on/around September 6

Jackson St (between Third Ave and Fayette Pike W) Closing on/around September 6