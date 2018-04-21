FeaturedNewsWatch
Rafting Season Has Officially Begun!
By Daniella HankeyApr 21, 2018, 21:02 pm
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY)- With the beautiful weather West Virginia experience this weekend, rafting season officially began Saturday, April 21st.
Rafters from all over the world have been dreaming about this day since the first snow flake hit the ground.
Hundreds of rafters went to the New River and Gauley River to kick off the season.
Workers at Ace Adventure Resort said that rafting season helps bring business to the area.
The season will continue until the fall and even the weekend of Bridge Day.
