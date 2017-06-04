Rafter, Roddick Take Part in Greenbrier Tennis Showcase

Advertisement



White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – For the past two years, the weather has interfered with the Greenbrier’s plans to host its summer tennis showcase. That was not the case in 2017, as fans were treated to an exhibition match Saturday between Patrick Rafter & Andy Roddick.

The two former US Open champions had never played each other before – in competition or exhibition – but enjoyed the experience. This was Rafter’s first trip to Southern West Virginia, while Roddick has visited the region for tennis-related events in the past.

The resort also announced the return of its Champions Tennis Classic in September. Tennis Pro Emeritus Pete Sampras will return, along with James Blake and Venus Williams. Ana Ivanovic will make her first trip to Greenbrier County; the 2008 French Open champion has 15 WTA titles.

Related

Comments

comments