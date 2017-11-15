Quinnipiac Poll: Only 40% of voters believe Trump is fit to be president, a new low

WASHINGTON (BY: NOLAN D. MCCASKILL) – Only four in 10 registered voters believe President Donald Trump is fit for office, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday.

The 40 percent mark is a new low for respondents to the Quinnipiac survey, which asked the same question in September and October. Fifty-seven percent of respondents to the latest poll said Trump is not fit for the office he holds.

While 86 percent of self-identified Republicans said Trump is fit to serve, an overwhelming 93 percent of Democrats said the opposite. And nearly 60 percent of independents agreed with Democrats who said Trump is not fit to serve as president.

Ninety-three percent of people who identify as black and 70 percent of people who identify as Hispanic said Trump is not fit to serve. White voters, however, were largely split on the question of Trump’s fitness for office: 49 percent said he is fit; 48 percent said he isn’t fit.

