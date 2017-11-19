(WOAY) – Here are the top five plays from the high school football quarterfinals, Class AA: Point Pleasant @ Bluefield and Class A: Midland Trail vs. Summers County
Home Sports News Sports Quarterfinals: Gino’s Top 5 Plays
SportsSports News
Quarterfinals: Gino’s Top 5 Plays
By Paloma VillicanaNov 19, 2017, 18:30 pm291
Paloma Villicana
Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week.