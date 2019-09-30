Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Python on the loose in Nicholas County
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Python on the loose in Nicholas County

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 30, 2019, 12:57 pm

41
0

RICHWOOD, WV (WOAY) – A python is on the loose in Nicholas County.

According to Richwood officials, a domesticated pet python has escaped its enclosure and is on the loose somewhere in the Southside area of Richwood. The Richwood Police Department is working diligently with the property owner to try to locate their pet.

They asked that all local residents take caution during this time and keep a close eye on children and small pets. If you see the snake do not approach it but call 911 or Nicholas County Dispatch at (304) 872-4911.

The City of Richwood, local law enforcement, and the python’s owners appreciate the communities understanding and awareness as efforts to return the reptile to it’s family are underway.

Previous PostWest Virginia governor under scrutiny for state aircraft use
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Closings and Delays

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

WOAY NewsWatch

X