Python on the loose in Nicholas County

RICHWOOD, WV (WOAY) – A python is on the loose in Nicholas County.

According to Richwood officials, a domesticated pet python has escaped its enclosure and is on the loose somewhere in the Southside area of Richwood. The Richwood Police Department is working diligently with the property owner to try to locate their pet.

They asked that all local residents take caution during this time and keep a close eye on children and small pets. If you see the snake do not approach it but call 911 or Nicholas County Dispatch at (304) 872-4911.

The City of Richwood, local law enforcement, and the python’s owners appreciate the communities understanding and awareness as efforts to return the reptile to it’s family are underway.