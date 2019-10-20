Shady Springs, WV (WOAY)- Weathered Ground Brewery hosted a Pumpkin Festival. The kids came in their costumes ready to paint pumpkins. The Festival Proceeds went to the West Virginia Collective a non-profit performance art organization. This non- profit aims to introduce performing arts to the young people of Southern West Virginia. Co-founder of West Virginia Collective Jamie Smith says fundraisers like this help promote and maintain the arts.

Related