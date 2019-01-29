Public Service Commission Urges Caution When Using Portable Generators

CHARLESTON – During periods of extreme cold and weather related power outages, many people rely on portable generators. The Public Service Commission of West Virginia urges all West Virginians to follow safety procedures when operating a portable generator.

Carbon monoxide, which is present in the engine exhaust fumes, but has no smell or taste, is the most common danger from the improper use of portable generators. Exposure to excess levels of this gas can cause serious illness or death in people and animals.

To help you and your family remain safe and comfortable, the Commission offers these guidelines from the Portable Generator Manufacturers Association.