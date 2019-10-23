Public Service Commission Hears from Page-Kincaid Residents About Ongoing Water Problems

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – For over a year, the residents of Page-Kincaid have been dealing with discolored and foul-smelling water forcing them to find other means and leaving most of their appliances stained red. On Tuesday, the state’s Public Service Commission held a public comment hearing at the Fayetteville Courthouse.

Karen Jeffers, like many of the people from the Page-Kincaid community, took off work to go to the 2 p.m. hearing about the water issues. She spoke to the commission about the water problems she’s been experiencing since last August saying her water has been red with a foul odor forcing her to buy water and find other means to bathe.

“I may go uptown to different places and take a bath and taking a bath in my creek beside my house was a lot cleaner than taking it in the water,” Jeffers said.

Residents voiced their concerned about that plus their high bills that they are still paying despite the unsafe water. The Public Service Commission wanted to make the visit to Fayette County as they prepare to hear solutions in Charleston in November after receiving a petition from approximately 400 residents complaining about the water provided by Page Kincaid Public Service District.

“We just thought it would be a good idea to come down here to the community and listen to the citizens and see what is going on and help us get a better understanding when we, back in Charleston, will be deciding whether or not of the different solutions that are being proposed which solution we are going to pick,” West Virginia Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane said.

Two of the main solutions proposed include a $3.35 million dollar water treatment plant rehabilitation project for the PSD. But for Jeffers, who has lived in Page Kincaid all of her life, says she wants the water to come under the control of the West Virginia-American Water Company because her problem has been with PSD’s maintenance.

“Had it been maintained I wouldn’t be having this problem. I wouldn’t need new facilities in my house, in my bathrooms, in my sinks, and I want something done,” Jeffers said.

The evidentiary hearing will take place in Charleston at 9:30 a.m. on November 13.