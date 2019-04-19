Public Service Commission Encourages Conservation on Earth Day and Every Day

CHARLESTON, WV – Earth Day is April 22 and the Public Service Commission encourages all West Virginians to conserve our natural resources. One of the best ways to do that is to reduce your energy and water usage.

Household water leaks account for more than a trillion gallons of lost water per year. If you have a water leak in your home, it is costing you money. To check for leaks, turn off all water in your house, then read the meter at the beginning and end of a two hour period. If the meter changes, there is probably a leak. If a family of four uses more than 12,000 gallons per month, you may have a serious leak. Toilet flappers, faucet aerators and shower heads are common sources of leaks that are easy and inexpensive to repair.

You can conserve energy by installing adequate insulation in your attic, walls, basement, crawl spaces and floors. Insulate and weather-strip the access to your attic, and caulk around windows and doors to seal cracks. Clean or replace HVAC filters monthly and have your heating/cooling systems inspected and adjusted annually. You will save energy and water by running only full loads in your washing machine and dishwasher. Also, unplug the chargers for your electronic devices when they are not being used. Remember, if a light is shining, power is flowing. You have to pay for that power, whether you are actually using it or not.

Find more conservation tips on the Public Service Commission’s website.

http://www.psc.state.wv.us/Conservation/Spring_Summer_EnergyTips.pdf

http://www.psc.state.wv.us/lowerwaterbill.htm