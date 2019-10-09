Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Public meeting set on New River Gorge National River redesignation
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Public meeting set on New River Gorge National River redesignation

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 09, 2019, 08:11 am

46
0

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A public meeting is scheduled on a bill to redesignate the New River Gorge National River in West Virginia as the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

The Wednesday morning meeting at the Canyon Rim Visitors Center Auditorium will be hosted by U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and U.S. Rep. Carol Miller. Manchin and Capito introduced the bill.

The Charleston GazetteMail reports the redesignation was sought because rebranding as a national park increases visitation without raising costs. It says visitation increases due to the assumption that national parks provide highquality recreation experiences. The bill would redesignate up to 6,000 acres of the federal lands 72,808 acres as a national park competent, where hunting wouldnt be allowed. Hunting would still be allowed in the national preserve component.

Previous PostWanted Virginia man captured in Fayette County
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Closings and Delays

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X