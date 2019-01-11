Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Public high school 4-year grad rate last school year was up

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 11, 2019, 14:36 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia’s public high school four-year graduation rate last school year was 90 percent, up from 89 percent the previous school year.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the state Department of Education released the 2017-18 school year graduation rates Thursday.

The graduation rates ranged from 83 percent in Kanawha and Cabell counties to 97 percent in Doddridge, Lewis, Mingo, Morgan, Putnam and Tyler counties.

The state’s graduation rates rank high nationally but haven’t been mirrored by high performance on some other statewide measures of student success. Only 22 percent of juniors in the 2016-2017 school year were deemed at least “proficient” on the state math standardized test. About half were judged at least proficient in English.

West Virginia students don’t have to score proficient on these tests to graduate.

Tyler Barker

