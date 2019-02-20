Public Hearing Set For Friday On Gov. Justice’s Pay Raise Bill

The West Virginia House of Delegates will have a public hearing Friday on West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s pay raise bill.

The 8 a.m. public hearing for House Bill 2730 was announced on the floor of the House.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is calling on lawmakers to pass his clean 5 percent pay raise bill, which is expected to be up for discussion Wednesday in the House Finance Committee.

Justice said while he would definitely have vetoed the education omnibus bill as it stood Tuesday, he is willing to consider charter schools on a limited pilot program and education savings accounts.

There is still some uncertainty with what could actually happen with Senate Bill 451, which was effectively killed by the House Tuesday. House members could, however, bring the bill back to life through the end of the night Wednesday. Amendments could also bring it back, in parts, through the end of the session.

Every indication right now is that the House plans to move forward with another plan.

House Finance Chairman Eric Householder said the House Finance Committee will move ahead with a straight 5 percent pay raise proposed by Justice instead of resurrecting SB 451. The Senate could always amend its bill, adding portions of the education omnibus bill back in.

“I’ve had the bill for a while, in our possession, and I think, if anything, the speaker indicated he would like for me to proceed with it,” Householder said.

Householder said the straight pay-raise bill will be taken up in committee Wednesday.

On Tuesday, hundreds of teachers from across the state packed into the upper Rotunda, mirroring last year‘s statewide teacher strike.