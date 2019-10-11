Public Forums to be held on the West Virginia Substance Use Response Plan

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment is hosting six regional public forums to allow residents to review and provide comment to the West Virginia Substance Use Response Plan.

The plan describes the current substance use environment in West Virginia, highlights existing activities and initiatives to date, and presents a framework of evidence-based goals, strategies, and objectives to address the current gaps and needs.

Public meetings will be held 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm (on-site registration opens at 4:00 pm) on the following dates:

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 – Beckley

Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 – Parkersburg

WVU Parkersburg, Multipurpose Room 1536, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104

Monday, October 21, 2019 – Charleston

University of Charleston, Ballroom (3rd Floor Geary Student Union), 2300 MacCorkle Avenue, SE, Charleston, WV 25304

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 – Martinsburg

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Training Center, 510 South Raleigh Street, Martinsburg, WV 25401

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 – Wheeling

Wheeling University, Swint Hall Troy Theater, 316 Washington Avenue, Wheeling, WV 26003

Thursday, October 24, 2019 – Fairmont

Robert H. Mollohan Research Center, 1000 Galliher Drive, Fairmont, WV 26554

Public comments, which will be considered by DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment during the review process, may be submitted during one of the six public meetings. Pre-registration at https://helpandhopewv.org/odcp is recommended but not required. On-site registration begins at 4:00 pm.

Attendees can download and review a summary of the plan prior to the meeting. Those who are unable to attend can download the plan and provide online feedback. All feedback must be received by October 25, 2019.