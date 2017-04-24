    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Public comment period begins Tuesday in closure of 14 Fayette County schools

    Scott PickeyBy Apr 24, 2017, 13:37 pm

    FAYETTEVILLE, Wv (BY: ALEX WIEDERSPIEL, WV METRONEWS) — Permanent school closure hearings have a tendency to get heated from time to time–a fact that Fayette County School Superintendent Terry George recognizes.

    “The emotions can run over and spill over,” George said. “Any time that you are talking about taking a school out of a community or moving students to a new community to attend school, emotions sometimes get a little heated,”

    George said that statement is particularly true when it comes to closing a high school, and Fayette County has plans to close five high schools by 2019.

    Scott Pickey

