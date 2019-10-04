PSC to Hold Public Comment Hearing on Page-Kincaid PSD Certificate Case

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Public Service Commission is holding a public comment hearing on the pending Page-Kincaid Public Service District application for a certificate of convenience and necessity for a $3.35 million water treatment plant rehabilitation project. The hearing will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in the Circuit Courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse, 100 Court Street, Fayetteville, WV. At the hearing, the public will have an opportunity to hear the proposed plans and to have their concerns addressed.

“The Commission has received numerous formal complaints and a petition signed by approximately 400 residents complaining about poor water service and high rates of Page-Kincaid PSD,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte R. Lane. “The public comment hearing in Fayetteville is the community’s chance to have their voices and concerns heard by the Commission.”

West Virginia-American Water Company has been granted intervenor status in this case. An evidentiary hearing in this matter is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., November 13, 2019, at the Public Service Commission Office in Charleston.

Page-Kincaid PSD serves approximately 642 water customers in Fayette County.

More information may be obtained from the Public Service Commission website: www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case No. 19-0609-PWD-CN.