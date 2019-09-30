PSC Recommends Budget Billing Plans to Avoid a Spike in Your Utility Bill

CHARLESTON, WV – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia reminds consumers that budget billing plans offered by utility companies can eliminate sudden increases during winter heating and summer cooling seasons.
“No one likes to see a spike on his or her utility bill when heating or cooling season starts,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “Budget billing helps consumers plan from month to month without worrying about how seasonal changes in usage will affect their bills.”
To establish a budget billing plan, contact your electric or natural gas utility. They will review your usage history, evaluate anticipated energy prices and determine an average monthly billing amount. Many plans are adjusted annually; others adjust more frequently to eliminate true-up months. The specifics vary between utility companies. Contact your utility providers to ask about the plans they offer.
Electric Utility Companies
Appalachian Power/Wheeling Power: 1-800-956-4237
Monongahela Power: 1-800-686-0022
Potomac Edison Power: 1-800-686-0011
Harrison Rural Electrification Association: 304-624-6365
Black Diamond Power: 304-683-5281
Craig-Botetourt Rural Electric: 1-800-760-2232
Natural Gas Utility Companies
Mountaineer Gas: 1-800-834-2070
Dominion Energy WV: 1-800-688-4673
Peoples Gas: 1-800-764-0111
Consumers Gas Utility Company: 304-523-9223 (Huntington);
304-927-3070 (Spencer); 1-844-267-6872 (Pennsboro)
Union Oil & Gas: 304-586-2151
Southern Public Service: 304-743-3501
Cardinal Natural Gas, Northern Division: 304-584-4545
Cardinal Natural Gas, Southern Division: 304-327-7161
Canaan Valley Gas: 304-866-4872
Standard Gas Co.: 304-884-7850
A.V. Company: 304-775-5485