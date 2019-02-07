PSC chairman Michael Albert submits letter of retirement to Gov. Justice

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice said today that Michael A. Albert, chairman of the Public Service Commission of West Virginia, has submitted a letter of retirement from his position at the PSC effective at the end of his current term on June 30, 2019.

In his letter Albert said, “It has been my great honor to serve on the Public Service Commission for the past 12 years and to have the privilege of serving the State of West Virginia, and three different Governors, as Chairman of the Commission during that time.

“My plan is to assist in any transition as I complete my current term and then disappear quietly into the life of this community.”

Gov. Justice issued the following statement after receiving Albert’s letter.

“On behalf of all West Virginians I want to say thank you to Michael Albert for all of his dedicated service to our state and its citizens. We appreciate everything you have done to make our state a better place to live and work.”