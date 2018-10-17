Protesters in Wyoming County at Pinnacle Coal Mine today, ahead of the closure. 

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The mine now idle, leaving Nearly 400 workers without a job, just this morning some miners protested as they try to figure out what’s next after the Wyoming County mine filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday.

With the mine expected to close workers are unsure how they will be able to support their families moving forward. Some workers even tell us they have already started moving equipment out of the mine.

“We pulled equipment out there, I mean, it’s done unless someone comes in and buys it quickly, but they are going to have to put in new equipment. They’ve stripped it out it looks like they’re going to shut it down” said, Ryan Adams an employee.

Governor Jim Justice says he contacted the Commerce Department to find a way to get the miners back to work either at that mine or at another one close by. The Pinnacle Coal Mine is expected to shut down this Friday, October 19, 2018.