GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- There is currently a person preventing construction work at Mountain Valley Pipeline’s Meadow River drill site outside of Rainelle, WV.

People are starting to gather nearby in support. The gathering point is approximately 1 mile east of Rainelle on US-60. A banner on site reads “RIVERS AIN’T YOURS TO WRECK.”

Stick with News Watch for developing details.